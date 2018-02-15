Strutting the catwalk in wallpaper...carpet..tile? The IIDA fashion show "Modern Masters" shared details of their unique event.
IIDA fashion show
-
Hair paint trends
-
Holiday Fashion on a Budget
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement photos released
-
Museum by Moonlight fashion
-
Local couple drops more than 250 pounds combined, inspiring others to keep going
-
-
Ringing in the New Year with style
-
IMPD stepping up patrols for car break-ins during holiday season
-
Crossings near malls top list of Indy’s most dangerous intersections during holiday season
-
Tickets for Zoobilation, Indy’s most anticipated black-tie fundraiser, sell out in record-breaking fashion
-
Left, right lanes of I-465 closed following semi crash near Keystone exit
-
-
Winter makeup and fashion tips
-
UPDATE: Woman fatally shot at west side apartment complex identified
-
Blanket scarf 101