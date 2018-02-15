It feels more like spring, including a storm risk

Posted 12:57 PM, February 15, 2018, by , Updated at 01:10PM, February 15, 2018

We’ve pushed temperatures into the 60’s, which is the average high during the first week of April.

We can plan on more rain this afternoon and evening with a few storms possible. Some storms may be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of the state under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. The main threat for any strong/severe storms that do develop will be damaging winds. However, while the risk is low, an isolated tornado is also possible.

The best timing for more storms will be after 6 P.M.  through the late evening. These will kick up out ahead of/and along a cold front passing through tonight.

Temperatures will make a big drop on Friday from 50’s at midnight to the mid 30’s by 7 A.M.

We could see a little rain changing to snow before we dry out tomorrow but no accumulations are expected.