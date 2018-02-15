× It feels more like spring, including a storm risk

We’ve pushed temperatures into the 60’s, which is the average high during the first week of April.

We can plan on more rain this afternoon and evening with a few storms possible. Some storms may be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of the state under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. The main threat for any strong/severe storms that do develop will be damaging winds. However, while the risk is low, an isolated tornado is also possible.

The best timing for more storms will be after 6 P.M. through the late evening. These will kick up out ahead of/and along a cold front passing through tonight.

Temperatures will make a big drop on Friday from 50’s at midnight to the mid 30’s by 7 A.M.

We could see a little rain changing to snow before we dry out tomorrow but no accumulations are expected.