Joyce Rogers stops by Red Couch to discuss Walker Theatre restoration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - She is a legendary leader in Indiana. Joyce Rogers stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to celebrate Black History Month.

Rogers is chairwoman of the Madame C. J Walker Board and Vice President for Development and External Relations for Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs.

Rogers spearheaded a partnership with Indiana University, IUPUI and the Lilly Endowment for a 15 million dollar renovation and restoration project of the Madame Walker Theatre.

Rogers explained how the renovation will restore grandeur and elegance to the theater that will be host to a variety of new programming and performances with a very specific focus.

Rogers said, "We want our kids to know they can do whatever it is they want to do and we don't want to lose sight of the struggle. The struggle is so important and the struggle continues and if we stop talking about it no one else is going to talk about it with us"

Rogers talks about why black history is so important in our education today and offers words of wisdom to young people that helped her realize her dreams and attain success as an attorney, businesswoman and leader in the community. Rogers has received the Sagamore of the Wabash award and many other accolades.

The theatre was named after Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first self-made female millionaire.