Libby German’s mother holds “Light the Night for Libby” vigil

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Libby German celebrates her life.

One year ago, Libby’s body along with the body of 13-year-old Abby Williams was found near a trail in Delphi.

Libby’s mom Carrie Timmons says she didn’t want to be swamped by sadness today.

“This isn’t really about the case,” said Timmons. “This is about the girls, about Libby. This is a happy thing.”

Instead she chose to hold an event honoring Libby with glow sticks something Timmons says she loved playing with. People drove from across the country and even from Canada to support her.

“I came across this story and it just really, really touched me, especially because there’s something about Liberty that reminds me of my own daughter,” said Meghan Lane-Ferguson who drove to Toronto.

Timmons says she felt she had Libby with her today.

“I see Libby everywhere,” said Timmons. “I get signs from her all over the place. So yeah, anything that reminds me of her, makes me smile, is a good thing.”

Tonight Timmons announced she plans to continue honoring Libby’s legacy by creating a foundation.

She says she wants to help the families of missing and murdered children, connecting them to and funding resources like grief counseling.