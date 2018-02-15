× Police: Driver crashes after getting shot in the neck on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver on I-465 crashed his car and was shot in the neck after an altercation Wednesday night, authorities say.

Indiana State Police were originally dispatched to the area of eastbound I-465 and the southbound I-65 ramp for a reported vehicle crash around 11:50 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a driver suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Eskenazi where he was treated and later released.

During the course of the investigation, police found out that the driver and the shooter confronted each other earlier that night near the Wheels of Wonder Roller Skating Center.

Police say details about the event remain unclear at this point in the investigation due to an uncooperative victim and witnesses.

Evidence gathered at the scene leads investigators to believe that one of the parties involved shot at the victim in his 2002 Oldsmobile. The Oldsmobile then collided with the shooters vehicle a 2016 Honda.

No arrests have been made at this time.

ISP detectives will continue to work the investigation interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. Both vehicles involved in the incident were impounded and will be searched in the next few days once search warrants are obtained.