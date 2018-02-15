× Police: Woman wanted for forging check while elderly woman was hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are hoping someone recognizes a woman caught on surveillance cameras accused of forging an elderly woman’s check.

On Oct. 17, IMPD said a black female deposited a personal check which was stolen from an apartment at Harrison House, an assisted living facility.

Detectives said she went to a Key Bank in the 4500 block of Lafayette Rd.

She allegedly forged the check and deposited $2,600 while the victim was in the hospital. Detectives say she immediately withdrew $100 and was driving a light gray extended cab pickup truck.

It is not known how much additional money she was accused of stealing. If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 317-242-8477.