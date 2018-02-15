Preparing for an active shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - It is a situation no parent wants their child to be in.

But on Wednesday, the 18th school shooting of 2018 happened in Southern Florida when 17 people were killed at a school.

Some students said they hid in a closet to protect themselves.

On Fox59 Morning News, Jay Dotson, owner of Fortress Preparedness Services, talked about ways students and business owners can protect themselves if a mass shooting were to happen in their school or business.

Dotson spent 25 year with the Muncie Police Department.