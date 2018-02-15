× Purdue makes list of safest colleges in the U.S.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – It’s safe to say it’s good to be a Boilermaker. Purdue University in West Lafayette was just named one of the safest college campuses in the nation.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security used data from the FBI and U.S. Department of Education to come up with the list.

The safety score was calculated by analyzing crimes reported by universities, including rapes, robberies, assaults, burglaries, motor vehicle theft and arsons. Crime rates in the cities the schools are in also factored into the ranking. The

Purdue was ranked 12 on the list. The school had eight reports of violent crimes on camps and 256 reports of property crimes.

Indiana University, with a student enrollment of 48,500, was also on the list at 109. The school had 14 reports of violent crimes and 333 reports of property crimes.

Brigham Young University-Idaho came in at the top of the list.