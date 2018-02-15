Rare for February – warm, humid and stormy late; Cold returns Friday

WARMEST OF THE YEAR

It is was WARMEST of 2018 and since December 4th (65°) and December 5th (62°). Get out and feel the April-like air. Thursday’s temperature was normal for April 16th and 24-degrees above normal.

For a February day some rather rare conditions! First – only 10% of the February 15th have been this warm. This one ranks 6th all-time, warmest for this date in 13 years. The record is 72 set in 1954. And it was sticky! The DEW POINT was at rare levels for February! A 60-degree dew point for 6 straight hours! Since 2009 only 2 HOURS have been logged this ‘humid’ in a February.