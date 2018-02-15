× Smashing Pumpkins headed to Indianapolis on 30th anniversary tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many fans of The Smashing Pumpkins knew something was up when the band installed a countdown clock on their website last week.

It hit zero on Thursday, and the band announced a full reunion tour this summer, which includes an Indianapolis date at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Aug. 17.

This marks the first time since 2000 that former drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha.

The Shiny and Oh So Bright tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band’s formation and will only feature a setlist curated from the band’s first five albums.

Formed in Chicago, the band found mainstream success with 1993’s Siamese Dream and 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

“Some 30 years ago, as The Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my father’s house. And so it’s magic to me that we’re able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we’ve made together,” Corgan said in a press release.

The reunion will not feature all four original members, as drama surrounded whether or not former bassist D’arcy Wretsky would join Chamberlin and Iha.

Reports indicated the ‘Pumpkins repeatedly asked her to join this tour, but she shot that down by saying it was a lie.

“I honestly think he may have a brain tumor. He’s always been insufferable,” Wretsky said in her first interview in 20 years.

If you’re unfamiliar with their music, here’s a quick ranking of their top 5 songs.

5. Disarm

4. Bullet With Butterfly Wings

3. Tonight, Tonight

2. Cherub Rock

1. 1979

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. There is no word yet on who the opening acts are.