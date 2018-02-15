× State trooper hospitalized after vehicle strikes police car on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana state trooper was hospitalized Thursday after police say his cruiser was struck on the shoulder of northbound I-465 near Speedway.

Police say Master Trooper Brian Snyder was waiting for a tow truck to impound a vehicle he had stopped earlier near the Crawfordsville Road exit.

According to police, Snyder was parked behind the vehicle with his emergency lights activated when a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 23-year-old Armond Bishop of Indianapolis, struck the rear of the cruiser at about 9:20 a.m..

Witnesses told officers that Bishop had been weaving within his lane for the last few miles. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed Bishop had been driving in the right lane moments before he purportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Snyder, a 20-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Bishop was uninjured.