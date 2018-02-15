Thursday brings rare warmth, humidity and storms; cold returns Friday

WARMEST OF THE YEAR

It was the WARMEST of 2018 and since December 4 (65-degrees) and December 5 (62-degrees). Get out and feel the April-like air. Thursday’s temperature was normal for April 16 and 24-degrees above normal.

For a February day some rather rare conditions! First, only 10 percent of February 15s have been this warm. This one ranks sixth all-time, warmest for this date in 13 years. The record is 72, set in 1954. And it was sticky! The DEW POINT was at rare levels for February! A 60-degree dew point for six straight hours! Since 2009, only two HOURS have been logged this ‘humid’ in a February.