Thursday brings rare warmth, humidity and storms; cold returns Friday
WARMEST OF THE YEAR
It was the WARMEST of 2018 and since December 4 (65-degrees) and December 5 (62-degrees). Get out and feel the April-like air. Thursday’s temperature was normal for April 16 and 24-degrees above normal.
For a February day some rather rare conditions! First, only 10 percent of February 15s have been this warm. This one ranks sixth all-time, warmest for this date in 13 years. The record is 72, set in 1954. And it was sticky! The DEW POINT was at rare levels for February! A 60-degree dew point for six straight hours! Since 2009, only two HOURS have been logged this ‘humid’ in a February.
COLD FRONT(S) COMING
It ends sharply as a cold front passes near midnight. It will feel 40-degrees colder by noon Friday with wind chill in the 20s.
RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS
More rain will fall tonight and there is a chance of a few thunderstorms from 6 p.m. to about 10 p.m. A stronger storm may emerge over south-central Indiana late this evening. The passing cold front will send temperatures tumbling later tonight and brings an end to the rainfall.
Rainfall looks to be quite healthy, especially in south-central Indiana where there is a greater threat for convection, or thunderstorms. Totals could exceed 1 inch by early Friday morning.
SOME SNOW SATURDAY?
Temperatures will be much colder entering the weekend with a new chance of snow by Saturday night. A split flow jet stream will carry some energy across the state Saturday night. Some light snow or combination of light wintry mix is possible later Saturday night. We will monitor.