× Tom Brady merchandise was NFL’s top seller in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This may come as a surprise to Indiana football fans and also disappointing for Colts Nation.

The NFL researched which player’s gear is the top seller in each state, and it appears Indiana loves Tom Brady…? Merchandise for the Patriots quarterback was the best-selling jersey in Indiana during the 2017 season. Brady gear was actually the top seller in 10 states.

Last week, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said the rivalry between the Colts and the Patriots is back on. He was, of course, talking about the debacle with Josh McDaniels, but maybe these merchandise sales could be another reason.