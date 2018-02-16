Broadway hit takes the stage in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A Broadway smash and box office favorite is taking the stage in Indianapolis. "Mamma Mia!" is currently in the middle of a five week run at Beef and Board Dinner Theatre. Sherman stopped by to get a sneak peek of the performance.
