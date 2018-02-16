UPDATE: Coroner identifies Center Grove student killed in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A student at Center Grove High School passed away Friday morning after a crash in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on State Road 135 and Honey Lane, according to Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matt Fillenwarth.

Medics revived the girl, and she was taken to Methodist Hospital, where she later passed away. She was identified by the Marion County Coroner’s office as Sarah Kish, 17.

Investigators believe the student was driving a Volkswagen Beetle when she turned into the path of a Johnson County Animal Control SUV. The SUV struck the Volkswagen on the driver’s side. Police say the animal control officer was not injured. The accident is still under investigation.