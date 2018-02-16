× Cold and snow to start the weekend; April-like pattern next week

COLDER WITH SNOW CHANCE SATURDAY

A February feel has returned to open the weekend and it feels nearly 40-degrees colder than Thursday. Nice while it lasted, and if you enjoyed the April preview, be patient – it will be back soon.

Colder air is back and a fast moving system will make it look like February by Saturday Afternoon. Clouds are to thicken then light rain and light snow or a combination of both will develop by early afternoon. while temperature will remain above freezing, accumulation of any wet snow would be light.

The speed of the system takes the precipitation out of the area by 1 am but it will be around for any evening activities. We bracket the hours of 1 pm to 12 am with light rain developing and mixing to wet snow then ending as drizzle and/or a light wintry mix around 12 am.