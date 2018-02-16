× Colder Friday with a few flurries

A cold front moving south through the state is ushering in colder air and dropping temperatures this morning.

Grab the winter jacket as temperatures stay in the 30s today. A little drizzle or flurries are possible until midday. This afternoon we see some sunshine before the sun sets.

Saturday is looking chilly but dry to start. Rain moves in the during the afternoon with a little snow mixing in. A warmer and slightly brighter Sunday on the way. Rain showers and storms arrive Monday into the middle of next week.