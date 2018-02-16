Crime Stoppers spotlights 10 felons with warrants, weapons charges during gun crackdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Getting guns out of the hands of convicted felons continues to be a top priority for law enforcement in Indianapolis.

This year, the mayor and IMPD chief announced the police department is cracking down on illegal guns city wide.

Friday, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana got in on the fight putting the spotlight on 10 men with active warrants for weapons related charges.

"We’ve got a different span of people doing different things, but they’re all dangerous because they’re dealing with firearms," said Crime Stoppers Sgt. Steve DuBois.

Because a vast majority of the city’s violence comes from gunshots, police know they can't cut Indy’s crime numbers without getting illegal guns off the street.

All but one of the 10 highlighted suspects are wanted for being violent felons in possession of a firearm.

"These guys are bad guys. They have warrants for using guns. We need to get them off the streets so they don’t keep using guns," said DuBois.

The ten suspects are identified as Dorian Misher, Nathaniel Alka, Arthur Stephen, Donald Paige, Cedian Garret, Derrick Johnson, Jason Skinner, Frenandus Washington, William Gaines and Yancy Griffie.

All except Gaines are considered violent felons in possession of a firearm. Court records detail how Gaines is charged with stealing a firearm and then failing to show up to court.

"He stole a firearm so what’s he gonna do with it? He’s probably going to sell it. So all these guys have handguns and don’t need to have them. They’re felons!" said DuBois.

Sgt. DuBois also says two weeks ago Crime Stoppers moved into a brand new east side office. That will allow the agency to increase it’s digital output and hopefully allow the public to help catch more criminals.

"We’re going to be able to push out a lot more profiles and we’re going to be much more interactive," said DuBois. "In this case these guys are wanted for handgun related crimes. We want them off the streets to stop a homicide or a robbery or any type of violent crime."

Anyone with information on any of the these 10 suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.