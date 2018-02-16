Dog dies in early morning fire on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A dog died during a house fire on the near east side of Indianapolis early Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were dispatched just before 4 a.m. to the 1900 block of Parker Avenue near Mass Ave and Rural Street.

IFD said the people who rented the home were not staying there, and the residence had no power or working utilities. Crews quickly got the fire under control.

A dog that was inside the home in a cage died in the fire, IFD said. It appeared the fire started in a second-floor bedroom.

The renters told fire officials that they had a place to stay. The cause remains under investigation.