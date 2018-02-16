× Former teacher’s aide sentenced to 4 years after violating parole

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A former teacher’s aide at Mount Vernon High School is headed to prison after violating her parole.

Kisha Nuckols was sentenced to four years in prison after she was arrested in January on a second probation violation in six months.

482 days will be suspended off the sentence due to time already served.

The terms of her probation included not using any social media applications or sites, as well as accessing the internet. Last July, authorities said they found an updated Facebook account for her that had not been registered with the Sex Offender Registry.

While working as a substitute teacher at Mount Vernon High School in 2016, Nuckols sent a 17-year-old student explicit photos of herself and the two later had sex in Nuckols’ home several times.

Nuckols reportedly confessed to police and even admitted to having inappropriate relationships with multiple students.

She must register as a sex offender once released.