Indianapolis Colts sign several assistant coaches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Frank Reich’s hectic post-Super Bowl agenda has included getting his first coaching staff in order.

The Indianapolis Colts’ first-time head coach inherited three assistants and has since been putting together the rest of his staff.

Reich described Matt Eberflus, his defensive coordinator, as a “home run’’ and also expressed excitement with the presence of defensive line coach Mike Phair and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.

“I could not be more excited than to have those three coaches and look forward to the other coaches that will be on our staff,’’ Reich said.

Friday, the team officially announced the additions of Eberflus, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and director of sports performance Rusty Jones. The other assistants listed below have been linked to the Colts through national reports.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, the team’s official website listed only three assistants: Robert Mathis, pass rush consultant/player development; Richard Howell, assistant strength coach; and Ryan Podell, sports science/conditioning.

Nick Sirianni

Position: Offensive coordinator

Offensive coordinator Age: 36

36 Previous position: Los Angeles Chargers receivers coach

Los Angeles Chargers receivers coach NFL experience: Kansas City Chiefs offensive quality control (2009), Chiefs assistant quarterbacks (’10), Chiefs offensive quality control (’11), Chiefs receivers (’12), Chargers offensive quality control (’13), Chargers quarterbacks (’14-’15), Chargers receivers (’16-’17).

Kansas City Chiefs offensive quality control (2009), Chiefs assistant quarterbacks (’10), Chiefs offensive quality control (’11), Chiefs receivers (’12), Chargers offensive quality control (’13), Chargers quarterbacks (’14-’15), Chargers receivers (’16-’17). Connection: Served alongside Reich with Chargers from 2013-’15. Was quarterbacks coach in ’14 and receivers coach in ’15 while Reich was offensive coordinator.

Matt Eberflus

Position: Defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Age: 47

47 Previous position: Dallas linebackers/passing game coordinator

Dallas linebackers/passing game coordinator NFL experience: Cleveland Browns linebackers 2009-10, Dallas linebackers 2011-17.

Bubba Ventrone

Position: Special teams coordinator

Special teams coordinator Age: 35

35 Previous position: New England Patriots assistant special teams coach

New England Patriots assistant special teams coach NFL experience: Patriots assistant special teams 2015-17; signed with the Patriots as an undrafted safety out of Villanova in 2005; appeared in 97 games in eight seasons.

Dave DeGuglielmo

Position: Offensive line

Offensive line Age: 49

49 Previous position: Miami Dolphins offensive line

Miami Dolphins offensive line NFL experience: New York Giants assistant offensive line/quality control (2004-08), Miami Dolphins offensive line (2009-11), New York Jets offensive line (’12), New England Patriots offensive line (2014-15), San Diego Chargers assistant offensive line (’16), Miami Dolphins offensive line (’17).

Mike Phair

Position: Defensive line

Defensive line Age: 48

48 Previous position: University of Illinois defensive line

University of Illinois defensive line NFL experience: Seattle Seahawks assistant linebackers (2008), Seattle assistant defensive line (’09), Seattle defensive assistant (’10), Chicago Bears defensive line (2011-13), Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line (’14).

Alan Williams

Position: Secondary

Secondary Age: 48

48 Previous position: Detroit Lions defensive backs

Detroit Lions defensive backs NFL experience: Tampa Bay defensive assistant (2001), Indianapolis Colts defensive backs (2002-11), Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator (2012-13), Detroit Lions defensive backs (2014-17).

Tampa Bay defensive assistant (2001), Indianapolis Colts defensive backs (2002-11), Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator (2012-13), Detroit Lions defensive backs (2014-17). Connection: Colts’ defensive backs coach under Tony Dungy and Jim Caldwell from 2002-11.

Dave Borgonzi

Position: Linebackers

Linebackers Previous position: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive quality control

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive quality control NFL experience: Dallas Cowboys offensive/defensive assistant (2011-13), Tampa Bay defensive quality control (2014-17).

Rusty Jones