Kokomo man arrested after allegedly holding woman against her will inside trailer

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 55-year-old Kokomo man was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly holding a woman against her will inside of a trailer.

Just before 6:30 a.m., authorities responded to the Tall Timber Mobile Home Park located in the 3100 block of N. Washington St. on the report of a female being held against her will.

At around 8 a.m., a Kokomo officer located suspect Daniel Blackburn inside the bedroom of a vacant trailer. Police said Blackburn barricaded himself inside the bedroom.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, told officers at the scene she had been held against her will at that location by Blackburn. She was treated for minor injuries and released medically.

Blackburn was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested on warrants and additional charges of criminal confinement with bodily injury and criminal trespass.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by reporting your anonymous tip to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.