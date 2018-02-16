Lineup announced for 2018 Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Black Expo, Inc. (IBE) announced the lineup Friday for the 48th Summer Celebration.

The celebration will feature two free concerts. Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and Broadway actress Stephanie Mills, R&B Group After 7 and British R&B sensation Loose Ends will perform during the Music Heritage Festival I free outdoor concert at the American Legion Mall on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Another free show on Saturday, July 21 will feature the New Jack Swing concert inside the free exhibition hall. Attendees will see performances from three-time Grammy-nominated Al B. Sure, chart-topping vocalist Christopher Williams and Big Bub of the group Today.

Later on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, attendees will enjoy a concert featuring R&B group Maze and Frankie Beverly, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter Brandy and the creator of New Jack Swing Teddy Riley & Blackstreet.

The celebration runs from July 12 – 22. Organizers are anticipating more than 200,000 people to attend.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert go on sale Feb. 19 and are available at the Indiana Black Expo office located at 3145 North Meridian Street, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Ticketmaster, IBE’s website or by calling 317-923-3037.