MADD, Colts and Uber partner for candlelight vigil for recent drunk driving victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Colts and Uber partner to issue a call to end impaired driving, in honor of Indianapolis’ most recent victims.

Family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember colts player Edwin Jackson, his Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe and another Uber driver Blair Edmonds.

All three were killed February 4th in early morning crashes that police say were caused by drivers under the influence.

“You don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you,” said Deborah Monroe, Jeffrey’s wife. “But I did think about it. I mean, my husband was an Uber driver. We thought about drinking and driving all the time.”

Many found it especially tragic that both Monroe and Edmonds were working to prevent people from drinking and driving when they died.

“This is a total shock,” said Leo Best, Edmonds’ father. “It hit me very hard, so I’m really grateful for this crusade about people against drunk driving.”

Colts officials, who already partner with Uber, say their efforts to curb impaired driving has become even more personal with Jackson’s death.

Colts GM Chris Ballard spoke at the vigil and after just days on the job, new head coach Frank Reich also came out to support and hug the families.

“It’s difficult and it’s hard to really comprehend the loss and the pain and the mourning that a family would go through,” said Reich. “I think as a football coach and understanding the concept of team and support and how we lift each other up and try to bring out the best in each other, I just think it’s important to show that, that it’s real and that it’s not just talk.”