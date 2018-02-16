× Muncie teen arrested after making school shooting threat on Snapchat, police say

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a Muncie teenager after he made a school shooting threat on Snapchat, according to court documents.

Police received a call around 7 p.m. on February 15 about a possible threat on Snapchat. The caller said an acquaintance posted a photo on Snapchat that showed him holding a gun, saying “Don’t go to school tomorrow.” The screen name associated with the photo was “Creepy Ahkbar,” but the caller identified the user as Jason Becraft, 19.

Officers were dispatched to his home on East 1st Street in Muncie, and they made contact with his mom, who said he was upstairs.

The officers spoke with Becraft. He admitted to posting the photo, but said it was a “joke,” court docs say. Becraft was transported to Delaware County Jail, and he was charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

At this time, no specific schools were threatened.