Noblesville man remembered for eating ‘a lot of weird stuff’ and being a ‘courageous dancer’ in hilarious obituary

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Coping with death is one of the greatest challenges in life, and saying goodbye to a loved one is no easy task.

The family of one Hamilton County man chose to put a unique twist on his obituary is order to convey his “fun-filled, wild, and erratic” personality.

Jon David ‘Pappy’ Francis passed away on February 7, 2018. His wife Camille tells FOX59 he was always dancing, and his lawn customers loved him.

His step-daughter Heather Gustin wrote the obituary which appeared in The Times on February 9. “It’s something positive in this crazy world,” Camille told FOX59. Camille shared this funny video of Jon with us, saying “That was him, ever day.”

Read the full obituary below: