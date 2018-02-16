Noblesville man remembered for eating ‘a lot of weird stuff’ and being a ‘courageous dancer’ in hilarious obituary

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Coping with death is one of the greatest challenges in life, and saying goodbye to a loved one is no easy task.
The family of one Hamilton County man chose to put a unique twist on his obituary is order to convey his “fun-filled, wild, and erratic” personality.
Jon David ‘Pappy’ Francis passed away on February 7, 2018. His wife Camille tells FOX59 he was always dancing, and his lawn customers loved him.
His step-daughter Heather Gustin wrote the obituary which appeared in The Times on February 9. “It’s something positive in this crazy world,” Camille told FOX59. Camille shared this funny video of Jon with us, saying “That was him, ever day.”
Read the full obituary below:
Jon David “Pappy” Francis made his last wildly inappropriate comment Feb. 7, 2018.
He was born May 3, 1960, to Phyllis Lancaster and Dave Francis (“the happiest day of our life”, Phyllis would always say).
Mr. Francis’ employment history was as fun-filled, wild and erratic as his personality and his dancing. He was a bartender, gigolo, fish-cleaner and housemaid (only for Camille); but for the past 16 years he loved nothing more than working alongside his biggest fan (his dad) and building the landscape empire that is Noblesville Lawncare. He had two basic philosophies regarding work: “it pays for the racin’ ” and “why would you want to work all year long?” He mastered both.
Although he lived a less-than-average life span, Mr. Francis, and Mrs. Francis did not live an average life. He traveled with his wife when and where he wanted, told wildly inappropriate jokes and stories every chance he had, was a snappy dresser (if by “snappy” you mean tie-dye), a courageous dancer, and loved nothing more than fishing, as he was a Master Baiter. Mr. Francis learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix and loved who he wanted to love. And he ate a LOT of weird stuff. A LOT.
He is survived by his amazing wife of 21 years, the overly devoted Camille “Mimi” Keys-Francis; as well as his sidekick Jan Mace, his other “girlfriend,” Jenna K., and his much-loved Maggie. Additionally he leaves behind his daughter Colleen and attention-stealing step-kids, Heather, Brandi and Cortney; his dear mother, Phyllis Lancaster, and loving step-mother Dorothy “Pug” Francis; his younger, not-as-good-looking brother Kevin and favorite little sister Joni, his brother-from-another-mother and best friend Joey; and much-loved nephew and nieces Anthony, Kiersten and Madysen.
A variety of spoiled-rotten grandchildren and great-grandchildren complete the list of those left to embellish and celebrate his memory, and will now have Mimi all to themselves.
Cremation will take place at Camille’s expense and convenience, and his ashes will be kept around as long as they match the décor.
A Celebration of Life memorial service is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11 at The Noblesville Moose Lodge, 950 Field Drive, Noblesville. (It really starts at 2 p.m., but we want to make sure Camille isn’t late!).
Please come prepared with your favorite story of Pappy. Dancing welcome.