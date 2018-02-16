× Our big cooldown doesn’t last long; rain/snow in the weekend forecast

Bye bye 60-degree warmth and hello to more seasonable temperatures. We’re running more than 25 degrees cooler than lunchtime yesterday. Factor in the wind chill and we’re feeling about 35 degrees cooler.

Don’t worry, the warm temperatures are making a comeback, and soon. First, we have to get through this weekend. Skies clearing tonight will make for a chilly Friday night out. We could also see some fog developing late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Clouds and a rain/snow mix return by Saturday evening. Most of us will see more rain than snow, but some wet flakes are possible as this system quickly moves through.

We dry out Sunday, bring back the sunshine and even start to warm up a little bit. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40’s. We’re setting up for a very wet start to the week. Models are narrowing in on rain amounts for the next 7 days.

Between Monday and Wednesday, we could see 2-4″ of rainfall. Flooding is possible, especially by late Tuesday night. It will be rainy but warm. Highs in the 60’s stay with us from Monday until mid next week.