The countdown is on: 100 days until the Indy 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is it May yet? There are only 100 days left until the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. The last week of May will be full of celebrations for race fans, but Indianapolis Motor Speedway isn't waiting until then to kick off the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. IMS is hosting a 100 day countdown celebration, and in honor of the occasion, Mark Miles of Hulman and Company and Allison Melangton of Hulman Motorsports stopped by FOX59 to talk about the big points for this year's race.