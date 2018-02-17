Black Hair, Let’s Care: Natural hair in the workplace! What are you doing with your hair? Can I touch it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So here's one of the most amazing, yet confusing things about natural hair. It's versatility. For a woman with natural hair she can show up to work one day with straight sleek hair and the next day show up with tight curls after a water hits it. And that is mysterious to most people who don't understand "how did she so that."

That question is commonly asked in the workplace. For professional women with natural hair a part of your job includes explaining how your hair is able to change, how does it work, and is that all of your real hair?

I sat down with a group of professional women from various fields to discuss their experiences on the job and what they'd like for all of us to take away from this series.