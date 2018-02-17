Could you handle this tasty 5K race?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - It's known as the tastiest 5K of the year. But could you handle it?

Hundreds of runners participated Saturday in the 3rd annual Circle City Donut Dash run. But it's no easy task. Racers must eat a dozen donut holes when they reach the halfway point before they can complete the race.

After eating the dozen sweet treats, those who want to be eligible for the donut challenge awards, must "hold down" the donuts until they make it to the finish line.

The race also benefits the not-for-profit Teachers’ Treasures, which assists more than 2,000 teachers from schools all across Marion County. On average, the organization estimates teachers spend $800-$1,200 a year out-of-pocket on school supplies for their students.

Once a month, they allow local teachers to come into their store and pick up school supplies for free. There are specific eligibility requirements teachers and schools must meet.