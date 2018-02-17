× Rain & snow mix possible today

Happy Saturday! Clouds are filling back in this morning as a few disturbances head to Indiana. Temperatures are starting in the 20s and will warm to near 40 this afternoon.

A few flurries are possible during the morning hours in central Indiana with light snow possible in southern Indiana.

As temperatures warm up, precipitation will become a rain/snow mix. No accumulations are expected.

A wet weather pattern sets up starting early Monday morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible each day through mid week. Flooding is a concern as 4 inches of rain is possible.

Temperatures are back in the 60s to the start week and then fall Wednesday behind a cold front. Sunday and Thursday are the driest days of the next 7, more rain returns Friday.