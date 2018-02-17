× Wintry weather moving out, spring-like weather moving in

The wintry weather returned but isn’t sticking around long. The few snow/rain showers we have left will dry out overnight. Cold tonight with wind chills in the 20’s and patchy fog around. With the moisture on the ground and these cold temperatures, there could be some slick spots on the roads.

We’re warmer and dry tomorrow with highs in the mid 40’s.

The weather gets active again by early Monday morning. Rain showers will likely impact kids waiting at the bus stop and those making the morning commute.

We’re looking at a wet setup this week. A few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, it looks like our highest rain totals will come late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Over these next 5 days, we will likely see 2-3″ of rain, with a few areas seeing higher totals.

The good news? We’re going to be warm. Very warm for February. Highs on Monday reach the 60’s. We’ll be even warmer on Tuesday with a shot at 70-degree temperatures.