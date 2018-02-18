Donnelly: “No doubt” Russians are trying to meddle with 2018 midterms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Even before Friday's news that thirteen Russian nationals had been indicted for meddling in the 2016 elections, the issue had been front and center last week on Capitol Hill.

Director of National Intelligence and former Indiana senator Dan Coats testified about the ongoing Russian efforts, which we discussed on Wednesday with Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN).

"There's no doubt that the Russians are involved in trying to meddle in the 2018 elections," said Donnelly. "They were deeply involved in our Presidential elections in 2016 and I expect they are going to continue to ramp up their efforts. We have to take this seriously."

Donnelly has several reasons to be concerned about the issue - he's up for re-election in 2018 in what could be one of this year's most closely contested Senate races.

In the video above, we also discuss other issues in the news, including the ongoing controversy at the White House over former staff secretary Rob Porter and the legislation Donnelly sponsored to protect amateur athletes from abuse.