× Feeling a lot more like Spring; both with temperatures and rain

I hope you enjoyed the sunshine and dry conditions today because it’s gone for a little while. We go from the lower 40’s and rise to the lower 50’s by tomorrow morning.

Monday starts out rainy. A few thunderstorms are also possible. Our best timing for rain is around the morning commute. Be sure those kids have the umbrella at the bus stop.

We’ll have rain on and off through the afternoon tomorrow and could see near an inch of rain with this first round of rain.

More rain for the next several days. Our heaviest totals will come late Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Over the next 5 days we could see 2-4″ of rainfall, with a few areas seeing higher totals. This is a look at two commonly used models narrowing in on about 2 inches of rain in Indianapolis. Counties to the west of Marion county will likely see more.

It will certainly feel like Spring though. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70, close to a record high. Temperatures will be falling on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30’s.