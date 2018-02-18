× Gun owner gives up AR-57: ‘No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle’

BROWARD COUNTY, Fl. – A gun owner in the same county that the Parkland school shooting took place in has given up his gun after he said he doesn’t need it.

In a viral Facebook post on Friday, Ben Dickmann said he “surrendered” his AR-57, which is similar to an AR-15, to police instead of selling it. He said he could have easily sold it, but “no person needs this.”

Dickmann went on to explain, “No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle. This rifle is not a “tool” I have use for. A tool, by definition makes a job/work easier.

Any “job” i can think of legally needing doing can be done better by a different firearm. I enjoyed shooting this rifle immensely but I don’t need it, I have other types I can shoot for the same enjoyment.”

Read the entire post below: