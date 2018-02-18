Gun owner gives up AR-57: ‘No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle’
BROWARD COUNTY, Fl. – A gun owner in the same county that the Parkland school shooting took place in has given up his gun after he said he doesn’t need it.
In a viral Facebook post on Friday, Ben Dickmann said he “surrendered” his AR-57, which is similar to an AR-15, to police instead of selling it. He said he could have easily sold it, but “no person needs this.”
Dickmann went on to explain, “No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle. This rifle is not a “tool” I have use for. A tool, by definition makes a job/work easier.
Any “job” i can think of legally needing doing can be done better by a different firearm. I enjoyed shooting this rifle immensely but I don’t need it, I have other types I can shoot for the same enjoyment.”
Read the entire post below:
“I’m putting my money where my mouth is (from yesterday’s FB post). This is an AR-FiveSeven, I own this rifle. It’s a caliber variant of the AR-15. I am a responsible, highly trained gun owner. (I am NOT a Police Officer or Sheriff’s Deputy). However I do not need this rifle. No one without a law enforcement badge needs this rifle. This rifle is not a “tool” I have use for. A tool, by definition makes a job/work easier. Any “job” i can think of legally needing doing can be done better by a different firearm. I enjoyed shooting this rifle immensely but I don’t need it, I have other types I can shoot for the same enjoyment. I have surrendered this rifle to The Broward Sheriff at the Tamarac Post. I could have easily sold this rifle, but no person needs this. I will be the change I want to see in this world. If our law makers will continue to close their eyes and open their wallets, I will lead by example. #outofcirculation”