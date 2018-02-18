× IN Focus: Former first lady visits Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Michelle Obama was in Indianapolis Tuesday night.

The former first lady spoke at an event hosted by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Officials with the group said Obama’s initiatives as first lady matched their interests.

“Michelle Obama and Women’s Fund share common interests,” said Jennifer Pope Baker, the organization’s executive director. “We are both invested in improving the lives of women and girls.”

Tickets to “A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama” went on sale in early January and sold out quickly. Around 300 Indianapolis Public School students were able to snag tickets and got the opportunity to see Obama in person.

“The most important role models that you have are right in front of you,” said Obama. “They are the grandparents and the aunts and the uncles, the cousins.”

That resonated with the four Shortridge High School seniors we have been following since seeing their reaction to finding out they were getting a chance to go due to donated tickets. Many said Obama is able to uniquely identify with some of their struggles and seeing her accomplishments gave them hope and motivation.

“That gave me a perspective because I come from a low socioeconomic class” said Alexandra Stanarevic. “Just seeing what she’s done, she went to law school. That just shows me I can do it as well.”

Mrs. Obama was in Indianapolis the same night that former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus came to town to speak at the Indiana Chamber’s legislative dinner.