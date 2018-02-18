Indiana’s Nick Goepper earns silver in slopestyle skiing for Team USA

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Indiana’s Nick Goepper nabbed the silver medal in men’s slopestyle skiing at the Pyeongchang Games.

The Lawrenceburg native fared better than his teammate Gus Kenworthy, who failed to land any of his three runs and came in last. Norway’s Oystein Braaten captured the gold medal and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand of Canada claimed bronze.

Four years ago, Goepper took home bronze in Sochi. Since then, he has opened up about his battle with depression. He spent two months at a treatment center in the summer of 2015 for a drinking problem and depression stemming from a lack of direction after the 2014 games.

“I’m super proud just to be where I am today,” said Goepper several hours after earning his medal in South Korea. “Several years ago, I don’t know how it got to the point, but there came a time where I had pretty much given up on skiing all together, had given up on myself, and basically wanted to end it.”

Now, the 23-year-old has his sights set on Beijing in 2022.