× IPS to hold community input meetings on transportation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As Indianapolis Public Schools moves to a new model in the 2018-19 school year, the district says their transportation plan for elementary, middle and high schools could change.

They are hosting a series of community meetings to offer students, families and the community the opportunity to learn more and share feedback.

Topics of discussion will include possible new start times for elementary, middle and high schools, walking distance and location of high school bus stops and the potential impact the changes could have on afterschool activities.

The public can attend one of four meetings Monday, Feb. 26 through Thursday, March 1:

Monday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. – New Wineskin Ministries – 4501 38 th St.

St. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – 6050 N. Meridian St.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. – Community Alliance Far Eastside – 8902 E. 38th St.

Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. – Julia Carson Government Center – 300 E. Fall Creek Pkwy N. Dr

Spanish translation and child care will be provided each night. All meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

To register and for more details, go to www.myips.org.