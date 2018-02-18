Local activist speaks on Florida shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The calls for a national student march against gun violence are getting stronger, and survivors of the school shooting this week say a day of action is happening soon. Now a local student activist, who knows all about turning tragedy into action, is speaking out as well.

Last year when Warren Central High School football player Dijon Anderson was killed in a shooting, his friend Brandon Warren knew that words alone wouldn’t be enough to stop another senseless killing; so, he took action.

When Warren first heard about Wednesday’s school shooting in Florida, his thoughts were the same as when his friend Anderson was shot to death last year.

“Just immediately, I thought to myself we have to do something,” said Warren.

When his friend was killed, Warren started “We Live,” now a non-profit group aimed at stopping youth violence. His action born of his own tragedy, just like the actions young survivors in Florida are calling for now.

“On March 24, you are going to be seeing students in every single major city marching and we have our lives on the line here,” said Cameron Kasky, a high school junior who survived the Florida shooting.

“My message for the people in office is this: you’re either with us or against us,” said Kasky, “we are losing our lives while the adults are playing around.”

Their goal: turn tragedy into action. It’s a challenge warren has taken on himself before.

“This is a serious issue, and it that it take us as teenagers to speak up on these issues and to be the leaders,” said Warren.

The only downfall Warren says, is not staying consistent; knowing all too well the issue of gun violence isn’t one that will end easily.

“The biggest advice that I want to give them is to not just speak up for a month or a year,” said Warren, “you have to speak up forever.”