Woman transported to hospital after crashing near downtown Saturday night
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman is injured after getting stuck on guide wires near downtown Saturday night.
Just before 11 p.m., Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the accident which ended at the 700 block of East North Street.
Officials say the driver’s car left the I-65 south ramp then plowed through a fence.
The car then crossed North Street and stopped when it landed on some guide wires.
The 21-year-old woman was transported to Methodist and is expected to be okay.
A tactical team had to stabilize her vehicle before removing her.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.