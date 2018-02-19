× 2 students arrested in connection with threats directed at Carmel High School

CARMEL, Ind. – Police have arrested two male students in connection with social media threats directed at Carmel High School.

Both juveniles, whose identities have not been released by authorities, are now facing charges of intimidation, a level 6 felony.

The police department says the threats the boys made on Snapchat were fabricated and they had no means to carry them out.

However, heightened security will remain in place in and around the high school as a precaution.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding throughout this lengthy investigation,” said the department. “As a collaborative effort, safety and security in our schools is a top priority and concern.”

At this time, police say they’re still following up on further leads regarding the investigation into the threats made.

Carmel Clay Schools sent the following statement to parents Monday night: