Black Hair, Let’s Care: Teen girls battling what society says share how they feel about their natural hair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As we started to go over story ideas for the “Black Hair, Let’s Care” series I was reminded of several conversations I've had with teen girls during the life group I lead at my church.

These have been ongoing discussions about self-worth, their value and their own definition of beauty. And of course hair is often a part of what's connected to how they feel about themselves.

So, I sat down with a few young ladies a part of "The Girl Code" at New Direction Church.

The video above shows a portion of our intimate conversation that proves that despite how society has made them feel about their natural hair, they still wear afro puffs and curls with pride.