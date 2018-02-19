× Circle Centre Mall to undergo ambitious improvement project starting this spring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Expect some improvements coming very soon to downtown Indy’s Circle Centre Mall.

The Circle Centre Partnership unveiled a large-scale “enhancement project” that the group calls the most extensive in the mall’s nearly 25-year history.

Improvements will include everything from the restrooms to parking garages and a transformed food court. Officials are touting improved Wi-Fi connectivity as well as upgrades to flooring, a revamped color scheme and seating areas with charging stations.

The biggest change will come to the food court, which will become what officials describe as a “dining pavilion” with new lounge areas, banquet seating and community tables. Shoppers can also expect the additions of new televisions, lighting and flooring.

Here’s a look at the planned revamp:

A complete remodel of restrooms including bright new finishes, floors and fixtures

New lighting and way-finding signage in the mall and adjacent garages

New flooring in various areas, including: mall entrances and the south rotunda corridor

An upgrade to finishes in the new Georgia Street Court and a new connection to Meridian Street on the southeast side of the property

A modernization of the glass feature elevators on the north end of the property

The addition of a fresh, bright color scheme throughout the property

Additional soft seating areas with charging stations in convenient locations throughout the common areas

A “refresh” of the Arts Garden façade, including new lighting above the intersection of Washington and Illinois Streets

Over the past couple years, the mall has seen several businesses leave or reveal their intention to leave, including Andrews Jewelers, Carson’s, Godiva Chocolatier, Talbots, Gap, and Abercrombie & Fitch, among others.

On the other hand, the mall has attracted businesses like Punch Bowl Social, Nada, Yard House, Primanti Brothers and Burger Study. Other businesses set to open soon include cigar bar Burn by Rocky Patel and Tony’s Steak and Seafood.

Work on the project is expected to begin in the spring based on designs from CSO Architects. Pepper Construction will perform the work, which will take place after hours to allow businesses to maintain normal business operations.