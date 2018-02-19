× Colts season tickets go on sale February 26

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts fans will have the opportunity to join the team’s “season ticket member family” as season tickets go on sale beginning Monday, February 26, at 10 a.m.

“There are so many reasons for Colts fans to be excited about the 2018 season and beyond,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales and marketing officer. “From our new head coach to our top three draft pick, our 35th season in Indianapolis will kick off a whole new era and direction for this franchise.”

More information about season ticket opportunities is available at colts.com/tickets or by calling a ticket representative at 317-299-4946.

In addition, an online Lucas Oil Stadium Virtual Venue is available for fans to see a view of the field from the available season tickets before they commit to purchasing seats.

The Colts 2018 home schedule features matchups against AFC South Division opponents the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. The Colts also will face the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium during the regular season.