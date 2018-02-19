Fergie’s rendition of the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game draws ridicule

LOS ANGELES – Fergie gave it her best shot, but not many people were impressed.

The Black Eye Peas singer delivered a slow, blues-infused rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the 67th edition of the NBA All-Star Game at L.A.’s Staples Center Sunday night.

Some couldn’t keep themselves from laughing at the performance, including Golden State’s Draymond Green, who laughed after realizing he was on TV. The image became an instant meme.

The Grammy Award-winning artist’s rendition took more than two minutes and received a mixed response.

Charles Barkley, former NBA All-Star and current basketball analysts for TNT, joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie sang.

His colleague, former L.A. Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal, called Fergie’s rendition “different” and “sexy.”

Here’s a look at some of the social media reaction:

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018

Kevin Hart: Nobody can bomb worse than me at #NBAAllStar tonight…#Fergie: Hold my beer. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 19, 2018

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Even Carl Lewis thinks Fergie's anthem was trash. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 19, 2018

Congratulations Carl Lewis. You've finally shed the title of worst anthem singer ever. #Fergie — Mike Hogan (@tsnmikehogan) February 19, 2018

Fergie singing the Star Spangled Banner…… pic.twitter.com/kZqduPiW9M — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 19, 2018