Franklin dance studio fights back against the flu after students fall ill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN, Ind. – A Franklin dance studio owner is taking extra steps to keep her studio germ-free after dozens of students caught the flu.

Amanda Nixon said a lot of little hands and feet go through the front doors of Le Rose Dance Academy on a daily basis.

"We’ve got about 250 kids that come through here in four days, plus siblings, and the parents that come in, so there are a lot of germs that come in and out," Nixon said.

To her, it's no surprise the flu outbreak hit her studio and caused students to miss class.

"There could be up to 10 to 15 kids out. I've had teachers that have had a whole class that’s missed and then I've had where just one child shows up," said Nixon.

She wanted to find out just how many germs were hiding in the dance classrooms. She hired a crew from Funkhouser Restoration, who used a bacteria testing tool that grabs light particles to measure germs. According to the CDC, anything less than 100 is considered safe. When the results came in for the door handle, at 1,263, Nixon was pretty disgusted.

"Scary to see it, but glad to know it," she said.

After testing, crews used a special chemical-free solution that, according to Kevin Funkhouser, owner of Funkhouser Restoration, disinfectants bacteria and provides a germ-free barrier for 30 days.

"Unlike products like bleach, Lysol, and those different ones that will kill the bacteria for a point of time, it doesn’t last," Funkhouser explained.

Germs can hide anywhere. According to the CDC, some of the worst, but often overlooked offenders are phones, keyboards, and light switches. While no cleaning solution can provide a permanent prevention for germs that carry the flu, Funkhouser said it can help lower bacteria levels to CDC safe standards. Nixon said it's a step in the right direction.

"At least get the majority of germs that’s floating around down, so maybe we can stop the spread of flu that’s going around," Nixon said.

Doctors recommend a child that has the flu to stay home from school and after school activities for at least 24 hours after flu symptoms subside.