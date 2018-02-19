× Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help find suspected runaway

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help bring a suspected runaway home safely.

Haven Marie Haymaker, 17, was reported missing on Monday. Officers say she was last seen in the early afternoon near Hamilton Heights High School in Arcadia. She reportedly told her fellow students she was running away.

The sheriff’s office says the teen is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She may be in the company of a former co-worker, Mario Figueroa, in a brown or maroon passenger van with a white stripe at the bottom. Authorities say the pair may be planning to leave the state.

Haymaker is not believed to be in danger, but her parents and authorities would like to see her safely return home.

Anyone with information regarding Haymaker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 317-773-1282 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.