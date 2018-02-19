Major hospital complex planned in Carmel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – The City of Carmel could be home to a new $1 billion hospital complex. A developer is asking city officials to rezone 30 acres, just south of I-465.

Included in the prime piece of real estate is the Lacoma Estates subdivision, near 96th and Spring Mill. Within the past couple of weeks, nearly a dozen homeowners received a letter outlining a “lucrative offer” for their properties.

“I think they’re paying a nice premium to move. We can go find another house somewhere close,” said Bruce Torrance, a Carmel homeowner.

Bruce Torrance bought his property on Copley Place and built his home in Lacoma Estates back in 1984.

“We bought the lot and actually built the house here,” said Torrance.

Some homeowners told FOX59 they had no comment at this time and others said despite the deal, they want to stay put in the place they’ve called home for decades.

Torrance sees this option as an opportunity.

“I can see why people are torn. It’s a really nice place to live. It’s relatively convenient to everything. We have nice big lots and a lot of room, a quiet street. I understand why people wouldn’t want to sell too,” said Torrance.

The plan filed with the City of Carmel shows four parking garages, nine buildings with Spring Mill Road and a roundabout separating the properties. Included on the complex are walking bridges connecting buildings.

The paperwork doesn’t state what hospital is behind the plans, but neighbors were told it was part of St. Vincent. St. Vincent has a location just a few miles away.

Statement from St. Vincent:

“We are fully committed to our St. Vincent Indianapolis hospital and have recently invested considerably in new projects at the location, such as a major renovation for St. Vincent Women’s Hospital, the St. Vincent House for patient families and our new William K. Nasser, MD, Healthcare Education and Simulation Center, which will open this summer. As we continue to reimagine healthcare, we are not seeking to build new billion-dollar hospitals, but rather focus on a more innovative approach to expand care, such as St. Vincent On Demand (virtual care), the St. Vincent Center (partnership with the Indiana Pacers), new immediate care locations and our St. Vincent Neighborhood Hospital locations.”

Statement from Carmel Mayor Brainard:

“The proposed development is planned on a key piece of real estate located near our interstate highway and Meridian Street Corridor, which places it in a prime location for commercial development. Therefore, I wanted to ensure that we would not lose out on revenue for Carmel taxpayers and required that any company or entity planning a project there would pay taxes, or make payments in lieu of taxes. “In addition, our planning staff and Plan Commission will give this project careful consideration, listening to the concerns of other property owners in the area, as they do for all projects coming through the planning and zoning process in Carmel.”

The project is expected to go before the Carmel Planning Commission in April. Ultimately, the city council will have the final decision.