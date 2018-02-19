× Marijuana, spice and guns found in home of man police say has ties to ‘Grundy Crew’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who police say has ties to the “Grundy Crew” was arrested Friday.

IMPD says 35-year-old Tierre Moore was taken into custody after the department assisted Marion County Community Corrections with a home visit in the 3600 block of N. Mitchner Ave.

Police say Moore, a Violence Reduction Partnership target and uncooperative shooting victim, had violated the electronic monitoring component of his MCCC agreement.

Officers served a search warrant on the home at about 3 p.m. and reportedly found marijuana, spice and four firearms, one of which was reported stolen.

Moore was arrested and preliminarily charged with suspicion of escape and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision. ATF agents will be reviewing the case for possible federal charges.