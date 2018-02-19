× Ohio sheriff to offer free concealed carry classes to teachers in wake of school shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio —A sheriff in Ohio announced he will offer free concealed carry classes to all teachers in wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

I am going to offer free concealed and Carry class free 2 teachers in butler county. Limited number. Details coming soon on line. Also training on school shootings. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2018

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones tweeted on Sunday that he will offer the free classes to teachers in Butler County, as well as training on school shootings.

He also posted the information on Facebook, and the post received over 5,200 shares and 2,200 likes. A follow-up post from the sheriff said he received 50 emails in 20 minutes.

The sheriff’s offer comes less than a week after the deadly Florida school shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead.